Thousands of people across the country take part in The National Lottery's Lotto game as well as the EuroMillions.

While there have been many winners, what they do with their winnings is often left up to the public's imagination.

If you're interested in finding out what happened to some of the biggest lottery winners in the UK, here is everything you need to know.

Joe and Jess Thwaite are the second biggest lottery winners in the UK (Image: PA)

What happened to the UK's biggest lottery winners after they won?





Here are some of the biggest National Lottery and EuroMillions winners and what they did after they won.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10

After becoming the second-biggest lottery winners in British history, Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester went on to launch their very own investment fund.

This allows them to invest some of their wealth into businesses they hope will make a return on the cash injection.

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin Weir from North Ayrshire, who previously worked as a cameraman for STV, used his millions to invest in a number of things, including the Glasgow football club Partick Thistle.

He secured a 55% stake in the Scottish Championship side with this now belonging to fans.

In 2014, he also donated £1 million of his winnings to the 'Yes' Campaign during the Scottish Independence referendum and continued to donate to the SNP in the years after.

He and his wife divorced in 2019 after 38 years of marriage, shortly before his death at the age of 71.

Colin Weir invested much of his money in the Glasgow football club Partick Thistle (Image: PA)

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian Bayford had a much rockier time after becoming a multi-millionaire. After breaking up with her first husband Gillian, she married convicted fraudster Brian Deans.

Later, she kicked her second husband out of the house after he was said to have squandered millions from her share of the fortune.

It is understood that she met Brian - jailed for conning over £13,000 from a Teco store - while he was living in a 'rundown' flat in Dundee.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, £114,969,775

After winning the lottery, Frances Connolly gave away over half of her fortune and recently stated that she has become "addicted" to helping others.

The former social worker and teacher from Hartlepool first started giving away cash to friends and family before setting up two charitable foundations.

She said that helping others "gives you a buzz and it's addictive. I'm addicted to it now."