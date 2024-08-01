Ajwa Indian Takeaway at 367 Malpas Road announced their closure on July 29 on their Facebook page blaming it on ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

A spokesperson said: “We will be closing our Malpas branch today due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We just wanted to say a big thank you to all of our loyal and supportive customers who have supported us from the first moment of opening our first branch.

“Without your support none of this would have been possible and we are truly grateful to be part of a such a supportive community.

“We are looking to relocate as soon as possible, once this is finalised and we will let you know when and where.

“Thank you to our staff for their commitment and hard work. As soon as we know further details, we will inform you.”

The takeaway hopes to relocate in the near future to a new unit in Newport. To keep up to date with their plans you can follow them on Facebook.