Matthew Fletcher punched Ron Perry to the ground with a single blow outside the business on Buxton Court in the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly.

Francesca Parry, prosecuting, said police were called to the scene in response to the violence which took place earlier this month on Wednesday, July 3.

She told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “When officers arrived the victim told them the defendant had knocked his tooth out, bust his nose and caused pain to his jaw.

“The defendant was found with an injured hand.

“He admitted the assault and said he had been drinking and was sorry for his actions.”

The assault was captured on CCTV and the footage played to magistrates.

The prosecutor read out Mr Perry’s victim impact statement in which he said: “I’m an extremely anxious person without this happening.

“It has impacted my life immensely.”

He spoke of being afraid to go out and of having to meet the cost of dental treatment.

Fletcher, aged 44, formerly of Caerphilly, now of Seager Drive, Grangetown, Cardiff pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The defendant has 29 previous convictions for 47 offences which include a prison sentence for ABH in 2020.

His lawyer Lydia Williams said: “He is shocked and mortified by his actions.”

“It was a single punch and there was no prolonged violence.

“The defendant had no issues with the complainant and the two had got on well.

“He has a long standing addiction to alcohol which has fuelled his offending over the years.

“It has skewed his thinking.

“He was homeless at the time and was living a chaotic lifestyle.”

Fletcher has been working with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service to combat his excessive drinking, she added.

The defendant was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a 35-day accredited programme and attend a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Fletcher was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and has to pay Mr Perry £500 compensation.