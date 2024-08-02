Newport-based trader K-Way, is set to open its doors to hungry Korean food fans, in Newport Market on Wednesday, August 7.

Husband and wife duo, Limho Lee and Grace Ryoo, are opening K-Way, the Korean Food House, in Newport Market after popular demand from their Newport community.

Mrs Ryoo, 47, said this is their first time in the food industry, however they have been preparing food for church events, other families, and even their students while running their guardianship business.

Mrs Ryoo, said: "We cook Korean food and served more than 300 people here in Newport individually, and they asked me to open a restaurant.

"Some people came in with money and said, 'could you please make it for me? I'm serious.'

"They encouraged us a lot, so my husband decided to open and run the restaurant by himself."

Mr Lee, 49, is the chef and will be selling their Korean food, while Mrs Ryoo is helping out.

Menu items

The food that will be served is traditional to Seoul in South Korea, where Mr Lee and Mrs Ryoo originate.

Bibimbap, one of the Korean menu items that K-Way will offer (Image: Canva)

Along with kimbap (Korean sushi rice roll with seaweed and meat and vegetables inside), K-Way will serve a rice-based dish known as bibimbap, fried chicken skewers, kimchi fried rice, and Korean corn dogs.

For vegetarians and vegans, or those with dietary requirements, Mrs Ryoo said they can make adjustments.

K-Way will be located opposite Krakow Xpress in Newport Market and opening times will be confirmed at a later date.