As someone who loves the movie musical but was new to seeing the stage production, I went into the show having a fairly strong idea of what to expect but knowing there would be some differences that I was really excited to see.

From the first beat of the bouncy opening number 'Good Morning Baltimore' I could easily tell this was going to be a wild ride of colour, bubble-gum fun and rocking music from the swinging 60s.

Packed with other beloved tunes including 'I Can Hear the Bells', 'Run and Tell That', 'Welcome to the 60s' and the emotionally charged 'I Know Where I've Been', and the crowd-pleasing finale 'You Can't Stop the Beat', this show truly captured the heart of 1960s America, packing a punch when it came to the more serious elements of the show without losing any of its sparkle and fun.

Hairspray was a toe-tapping audience delight from start to finish (Image: Ellie Kurttz) One thing that really struck me was the use of the stage space when it came to scenes where the characters are watching the Corny Collins show, a cornerstone of the show's plot - I'm always impressed at how split scenes can work on-stage and this was no exception, including the number 'Mama I'm a Big Girl Now'.

Actress Alexandra Emmerson-Kirby was excellent as lead Tracy Turnblad with her infectious energy enthused in every scene and song, carrying the audience along with her as they will her on in her journey to become a star and fight racial discrimination.

Alexandra Emmerson-Kirby was a stellar performer in her professional debut as Tracy Turnblad (Image: Ellie Kurtz) It came as a shock to me that Emmerson-Kirby was making her professional debut, as she looked so at home among the cast, and was able to carry her solo scenes with such credibility.

Neil Hurst, in the iconic drag role of Tracy's mother Edna Turnblad, was a highlight of the show, almost every appearance leaving the audience in uproarious laughter, particularly during his duet 'You're Timeless To Me' with Dermot Canavan as Wilbur Turnblad.

It's always a good sign when the actors have to compose themselves in a scene while the audience is howling with laughter, and this is something that was in plentiful supply.

Neil Hurst and Dermot Canavan were uproariously funny as Tracy's big-hearted parents Edna and Wilbur (Image: Ellie Kurtz) Solomon Davy, Reece Richards, Freya McMahon and Allana Taylor were excellent in their roles as Link, Seaweed, Penny and Amber respectively, each bringing an excitement and unique enthusiasm to their roles while still being able to carry the show's key message of tolerance.

All of the young cast were brilliant, each contributing to an impressive ensemble cast during both the big dance numbers and those quieter moments, where the show's message really shone through.

Each of the young cast, both in main roles and as part of the ensemble, are sure-fire rising stars (Image: Ellie Kurtz) First-time theatre director and former X Factor alumni Brenda Edwards has done an amazing job with this cast and crew, bringing the spirit of 1962 Baltimore right to Cardiff, while plaudits must be given to the set, casting and costume designers for their excellent choices.

The audience were cheering in their seats even before the beloved final number began, and the cast and crew left the stage to thoroughly deserved thunderous applause.

It could easily be said that 'You Can't Stop the Beat' from the moment you walk into this show to the moment you leave - and the iconic songs will leave you bopping your head for hours afterwards!

Hairspray is on at Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, until August 3