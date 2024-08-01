Park users reported a ‘mysterious’ mound of mud dumped in The Danes Playground in a residential area of Chepstow containing shards of glass.

It turns out that the mound is to do with council plans to enhance the area. A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said the mound was actually part of a landscaping plan.

"The earth bund is part of a design drawn up by our green infrastructure team to create a new playing area at the Danes playground," said a council spokesperson.

“This follows the implementation of an earth bund at other locations across Monmouthshire.

“Following reports of glass in the earth bund last week, officers attended the area to remove the glass and will continue to monitor it as part of their programme."

The glass was spotted initially by a local parent, Chris Morris. He shared it on social media to parents of the area who labelled it as ‘concerning’ and a ‘health hazard.’

Other Chepstow residents responded.

Josh Carpenter posted: "It makes me laugh. If I fly tip a load of dirt or rubbish I would get fined and prosecuted. The council does it, and it's totally fine!"

Another resident Maria Elizabeth also commented on the Facebook post. She said: "They need to sort that! Shards of glass where kids go to play?

"They've created a health hazard and it needs to be removed."

Chepstow Town Council thanked Chris for bringing it to their attention, calling the glass a ‘concern’.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The town council was unaware of this mound, and the glass is certainly a concern.

“We're now in contact with Monmouthshire County Council to report the issue and seek clarification.”

Monmouthshire County Council have since given assurance that the glass is no longer there and that there will be officers monitoring the area going forward.

If any park users find more glass, or any hazard similar, you can report it to the council either on their website or by calling Monmouthshire County Council on 01633 644644.