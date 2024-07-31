ANYONE who may have been doing some early morning shopping or heading into work on Wednesday morning may have noticed a crowd of people outside one shopping mall.
A sizeable crowd of people had gathered outside the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport around 9.30am on Wednesday, July 31.
People in hi-vis jackets were spotted coming in and out of the building while the fire alarm was going off for a short period.
Shoppers and staff alike were waiting outside for the confirmation that it was okay to return back inside.
South Wales Argus asked the Kingsway Centre's media team whether Wednesday morning's incident was anything to be concerned about.
A spokesperson confirmed it was a regular practice drill and there was no need for concern.
They said: "This morning [Wednesday, July 31], the management and security team at the Kingsway carried out their standard fire and evacuation drills."
