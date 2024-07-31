A MAN has been accused of assaulting a woman at a popular boating lake.
Jonathan James, 35, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at Cwmbran Boating Lake on January 27.
He is due to go on trial on October 23.
James, of Bryn Yr Ysgol, Penyrheol, Caerphilly was granted conditional bail after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
