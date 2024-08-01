Founded in 2014 by managing director Jonathan Hann, the company has become a well-known agency for recruitment in the engineering, construction, and environmental sectors across Wales and the UK.

The firm started as a small team of three and has since expanded to 21 employees.

Over the last decade, Mech Tech has continued to grow and evolve, despite challenges brought on by recessions, lockdowns, site restrictions, and changing legislations.

The firm earned a spot on the Fast Growth 50 list before the pandemic hit.

Its growth and success can be attributed to its commitment to stability, flexibility, and sustainability within the sector.

Mech Tech provides a range of recruitment services, covering every aspect of a project – from industrial cleaning, and project management, to senior technical roles and specialist trades.

They serve a diverse clientele, ranging from major blue-chip companies to small and medium-sized enterprises, and have supported various notable sites across the UK and Europe.

Founder and managing director Jonathan Hann said: "It’s difficult to put our achievements over the last 10 years into words, but this milestone really is a testament to the passion, professionalism, and dedication of our team, and the trust and loyalty of our clients.

"As we reflect on our successes of the last 10 years, I’m excited to bring this passion into the next phase of development for Mech Tech as we continue to support the growth and success of the industries we serve while we continue to expand our own operation over the coming years."

Mr Hann's words illustrate the deep-seated commitment and loyalty that have been the driving forces behind Mech Tech's success.

As they look forward, the company remains dedicated to providing top-notch recruitment services that help clients and candidates reach their goals.

Boasting a decade of experience and a team of committed professionals, Mech Tech is on track this year to exceed its pre-pandemic revenue and achieve its most successful financial year to date.