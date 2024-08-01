The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre are seeking young performers aged nine to 14 to join the Young Company of their upcoming 2024 Dick Whittington pantomime.

Aspiring actors from the Newport and Torfaen boroughs - who are under 5'3" - are invited to showcase their talents.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, September 8 and participants can register from 9.30am with auditions running from 10am to 3pm.

Auditionees are expected to learn a short dance routine and engage in group singing.

Some may be asked to recite a poem or joke.

All young talents, regardless of previous drama experience, are welcome.

Selected performers will have the unique chance to perform with pantomime favourites like Richard Elis, Gareth Tempest and Aled Pugh.

It is compulsory for those auditioning to be available for all production and rehearsal dates.

This fantastic production journey starts with rehearsals leading to performances running from November 27, 2024, to January 4, 2025.

For more details and to register, please visit the Newport Live website.