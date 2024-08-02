THE grave of iconic boxer Johnny Basham in St Woolos Cemetery in Newport has been given a makeover.
Basham was born in 1890 and raised in Crindau before going on to box professionally in 1909.
He would become European, Empire and British champion at welterweight, then European and British belt holder at middleweight in 1921.
Basham was the first welterweight to win the Lonsdale belt outright but ended his life in poverty, dying in 1947 at the age of 56.
His grave was marked with a plain wooden cross until 40 years later when Newport and twin town Heidenheim in Germany held a boxing tournament and raised money for a memorial stone.
Now that black marble stone, just off the main avenue that bisects the cemetery, has been spruced up by Love Me Tender Grave Cleaning and Restorations.
“When I was asked to do the grave of local legend Johnny Basham, I jumped at the chance and offered to do it for free,” posted Daniel Webb on social media.
“This is a guy who deserves a lot more recognition than he currently has. An absolute legend in the boxing world with such a heartfelt story.”
The effort has got the thumbs-up from former Roger Tayler, who followed his great uncle Basham into the ring.
“It is lovely to see because he was right up there with the greats but doesn’t quite get the publicity of some of the other fantastic boxers and sometimes gets forgotten,” said Tayler.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here