Basham was born in 1890 and raised in Crindau before going on to box professionally in 1909.

He would become European, Empire and British champion at welterweight, then European and British belt holder at middleweight in 1921.

Basham was the first welterweight to win the Lonsdale belt outright but ended his life in poverty, dying in 1947 at the age of 56.

The gravestone of Newport boxing legend Johnny Basham (Image: Love Me Tender Grave Cleaning and Restorations)

His grave was marked with a plain wooden cross until 40 years later when Newport and twin town Heidenheim in Germany held a boxing tournament and raised money for a memorial stone.

Now that black marble stone, just off the main avenue that bisects the cemetery, has been spruced up by Love Me Tender Grave Cleaning and Restorations.

“When I was asked to do the grave of local legend Johnny Basham, I jumped at the chance and offered to do it for free,” posted Daniel Webb on social media.

“This is a guy who deserves a lot more recognition than he currently has. An absolute legend in the boxing world with such a heartfelt story.”

The effort has got the thumbs-up from former Roger Tayler, who followed his great uncle Basham into the ring.

“It is lovely to see because he was right up there with the greats but doesn’t quite get the publicity of some of the other fantastic boxers and sometimes gets forgotten,” said Tayler.