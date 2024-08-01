Stagecoach and Age Cymru have teamed up to create The Grand Day Out, allowing older people to travel free on their concessionary bus passes to visit places of interest across the region.

Age Cymru representatives will accompany each group, with the aim of helping to build confidence in using public transport to reach new destinations.

The initiative hopes to tackle social isolation and loneliness, while also improving the health and wellbeing of participants.

The first Grand Day Out was attended by 20 members of an Age Cymru Nordic walking group from Brecon, who visited Cyfarthfa Park and Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.

The group travelled on Stagecoach's T14 service to the town and in a bid to give them a true 'grand day out', laid on a coach to Cyfarthfa for a tour of the gallery and museum.

Stagecoach also provided lunch in the park's tea room.

Following the visit, participant Linda Davies said: "It’s been really, really good, above expectations. It’s been very interesting.

"They’ve been charming and looked after us really well.

"So brilliant, absolutely brilliant."

Also attending the event, Sue Prosser said: "It’s nice to come by bus down to Merthyr – using our free older persons bus passes so it didn’t cost us anything – and see this beautiful house.

"It’s been really nice."

After the first successful expedition, Stagecoach South Wales managing director, Martin Gibbon, said: "It’s heartwarming to hear such positive feedback.

"For many older people, the bus isn’t just a means of transport.

"It improves their quality of life by allowing them to meet people, make friends and do things and get to places they wouldn’t otherwise see."

Age Cymru's healthy ageing officer, Amy Lloyd added: "It’s been fantastic working with Stagecoach on the Grand Day Out.

"It’s a great initiative that brings older people together for a sociable day out.

"It was very well organised, and everyone absolutely loved it.

"They all want to know when the next one is and where we’re going."

Given the success of the scheme, further Grand Day Out events are already in the pipeline.

Groups hoping to attend in the future are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates from both organisations.