The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, voiced her concern after the Chancellor announced that only those on Pension Credit would be entitled to the payment.

She said: "The announcement that the Winter Fuel Payment will now only be paid to those in receipt of Pension Credit is deeply concerning, as it means that thousands of older people in Wales will now miss out on crucial financial support."

Mr Herklots also revealed that an estimated 80,000 households in Wales already miss out on pension credit, equating to a loss of more than £200 million.

These households could see their financial loss stack up further due to the new ruling.

Mr Herklots said: "I am also concerned about the older people in Wales who may be surviving on low incomes and struggling financially, but find themselves just above the Pension Credit threshold."

She added that these individuals, who already miss out on additional financial support, will now miss further benefits due to this decision.

Herklots added: "I would urge the Chancellor to reconsider this decision ahead of her budget to avoid driving more older people in Wales into poverty, and putting people’s health and well-being at risk, which could bring greater costs in the longer term."