Now, it has been confirmed that another eatery will be replacing it in the old unit.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the high street bakery chain, Greggs, will move to a new and bigger site in the Cwmbran Centre after its stint at Unit 7 in Gwent Square. However, its replacement was not named, until now.

Former Greggs site at Unit 7, Gwent Square in Cwmbran Centre (Image: NQ)

Representatives of Cwmbran Centre have confirmed that the new eatery, which will replace Greggs at Unit 7, Gwent Square, will be Jungle Peri Peri.

A spokesperson for Cwmbran Centre, said: "We can confirm that Jungle Peri Peri will be moving into the now-vacated unit."

After speaking to the owner of Jungle Peri Peri, they have said this will be the second Jungle Peri Peri branch in Gwent, with one branch already open on Caerleon Road in Newport.

This will be Jungle Peri Peri's second branch in Gwent (Image: Google Maps)

The food establishment has said it has plans to open other branches in Wales and the South West, in the future.