The South Wales Police force has issued an appeal to find Lisa Davies, 38, from Energlyn in Caerphilly, and is calling on the public for help.

The force said, in a post on social media, that the 38-year-old is "Wanted for: Theft".

Lisa Davies, 38, has links to Caerphilly. (Image: South Wales Police)

They also added: "Lisa, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is asked to please contact us quoting occurrence 2400248654."

Members of the public can call 101 or speak to South Wales Police online or via their live chat service.

To give information anonymously, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers information form.