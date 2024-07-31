Gwent Police confirmed they received a report of a "trespasser" at a house in Bettws in Newport, at around 10.30am on Wednesday, July 31.

Neighbourhood police officers attended and went on to arrest a 23-year-old man "on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis".

Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, Newport (Image: Google Maps)

Police constable and the officer in the case, Bethan Jackson, said: "The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Newport area."

300 cannabis plants were seized (Image: South Wales Police)

At the property on Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, the force confirmed that around 300 cannabis plants were seized, with the man remaining in police custody as they continue their investigation.

Gwent Police said anyone who has more information which could help their investigation is urged to contact them via the Gwent Police website, call 101, or send the force a message via their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400254716.



Those who would like to make an anonymous tip can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.