A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis, after 300 cannabis plants were seized at a property in Newport.
Gwent Police confirmed they received a report of a "trespasser" at a house in Bettws in Newport, at around 10.30am on Wednesday, July 31.
Neighbourhood police officers attended and went on to arrest a 23-year-old man "on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis".
Police constable and the officer in the case, Bethan Jackson, said: "The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Newport area."
At the property on Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, the force confirmed that around 300 cannabis plants were seized, with the man remaining in police custody as they continue their investigation.
Gwent Police said anyone who has more information which could help their investigation is urged to contact them via the Gwent Police website, call 101, or send the force a message via their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400254716.
Those who would like to make an anonymous tip can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article