Families on lower incomes with children can now apply for grant funding to cover the cost of children's school essentials, such as school uniforms, stationery, and equipment, funded by the Welsh Government. This is known as the School Essentials Grant or School Uniform Grant.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: "The grant can provide up to £200 to help with the cost of uniform and sports kit, learning essentials, the cost of activities and equipment, as well as additional funding available to their school.

"We would encourage anyone who might be eligible to apply as soon as possible, if they haven’t already done so."

"More information about the grant, and how to apply, can be found on our [Newport City Council] website.”

The Welsh Government-backed funding is made available to support families who may be struggling with fees due to the cost of living and other factors.

Welsh Government guidance on the School Essentials Grant states, "children whose families are on lower incomes and qualify for certain benefits can apply for a grant of:"£125 per learner

"£200 for learners entering year 7 (to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school)

"All compulsory school years from reception to year 11 (or equivalent) are now eligible."

"All looked after children qualify for the grant, whether they receive free school meals or not. Learners who receive free school meals due to transitional protection arrangements do not qualify.

"Families are only entitled to claim once per child, per school year."

Other eligibility criteria can be found on each of the local authority websites, with links given below.

Lynne Neagle, cabinet secretary for education, said: “I know that the cost of the school day puts increased pressure on families. The School Essentials Grant is an incredibly important scheme which helps to reduce that pressure.

“All children and young people deserve equal access to education and this scheme helps to achieve that by removing the financial barriers faced by many families.”

Each local authority in Gwent has set out the criteria for the grant and how to apply online.

Newport City Council: https://bit.ly/3A3lTt8

Torfaen Council: https://bit.ly/3SUGAOz

Blaenau Gwent Council: https://bit.ly/3A5VhYx

Caerphilly Council: https://bit.ly/3LPwI4G

Monmouthshire Council: https://bit.ly/4d20jne

The new grant scheme opened on Monday, July 1, 2024 and will close on Saturday, May 31, 2025.