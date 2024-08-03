Once a traditional coaching inn it was a favourite of Alfred, Lord Tennyson who stayed in the pub and even wrote some of his poetry here.

The Hanbury Arms was also once a townhouse for the Morgan family before becoming a pub in the 1720s, and is now a Grade II-listed as a building and a scheduled Ancient Monument - it is believed to date all the way back to 1565, although parts of the building are said to date even further back to the 1200s.

The Hanbury Arms was once a favourite pub of poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson (Image: Supplied) Currently under the management of landlady Katy Rees-Thomas, who has worked at the pub for the past six years, it is now a thriving seasonal pub, adored by locals and tourists alike.

With great traditional ales and a delicious menu, the Hanbury Arms, now a SA Brains venue, is the perfect stop off and a great place to enjoy a fantastic evening.

Particularly popular on a summer’s afternoon is the huge beer garden boasting views over the river and Caerleon Bridge.

The Hanbury Arms is in a prime location, overlooking the river and Caerleon Bridge with an award-winning beer garden (Image: Supplied) That beer garden has won numerous awards, and has seen the pub be consistently named in the Good Beer Guide and the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Guide over the years.

Katy said: "We're a very seasonal pub, so during the summer months in particular we get a lot of tourists, and we have a big local trade as well."

The Hanbury Arms is particularly well-known for their regular offers. Every few months, they give customers 30 per cent off mains by getting a code off their website, something that is really popular, especially among the locals.

According to Katy, their most popular lager is Cruzcampo, while the Reverend James SA Brains beer is also a top pick for many, and the English favourite of fish and chips is a staple of the Hanbury Arms menu.

There are a range of drinks available at the Hanbury Arms, with the most popular including SA Brains beers and Cruzcampo lager (Image: Supplied) The pub is seen as a hive for socialising and entertainment, with two weekly quizzes, a digital speed one on Wednesdays and a more traditional pen and paper quiz on Sunday evenings.

There is also a live music performance once a month, usually on the last weekend on a Friday or Saturday evening.

When asked what makes the Hanbury Arms stand out among pubs in Gwent, there was only one answer for Katy, who has progressed through the ranks to management after working in the hospitality industry for almost 13 years.

She said: "The beer garden is something we're really proud of, and really makes us stand out.

"Our location for that is perfect, as we're right on the quayside. I'm sure you can imagine, it's a lovely spot on a beautiful summer's night."

The traditional British fish and chips is a top pick among many customers when it comes to food at the Hanbury Arms (Image: Supplied) Man's best friend is also very welcome at the Hanbury Arms, as the pub is dog-friendly throughout and regularly has water and treats available for any four-legged friends.

The next big event being held at the Hanbury Arms will be the Breakfasts with Santa and opening of their grotto during the festive season, which Katy says is "extremely popular", and sell out every year.