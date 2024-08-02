On July 29, the council celebrated the important contributions of the Windrush generation to the county’s cultural diversity.

The gathering showcased the music, traditions, and culinary delights introduced by the Windrush generation.

A highlight of the event was a poem reading by 12-year-old historian Holly Asante.

Holly, who has Ghanaian heritage, shared her insights that resonated with many attendees.

Speeches were also delivered by notable figures including Edward Watts MBE DL, deputy lieutenant and chairperson of GAVO and Newport Harbour Commissioners, Marilyn Bryan-Jones, chair of Caribbean Heritage Cymru, and assistant chief constable Nicholas McLain of Gwent Police.

The speeches provided valuable perspectives on the history and significance of the Windrush generation’s influence.

Council officers including the council leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, discussed ongoing initiatives at MonLife Heritage museums.

Cllr Brocklesby said: "It is wonderful to be able to open the doors of County Hall to our community once again.

"County Hall isn't only a building for council members and officers but for all our residents.

"The Windrush generation has enriched our culture in Monmouthshire, Wales, and the United Kingdom."

As part of the event, Cllr Brocklesby and Cllr Angela Sandles, cabinet member for equalities and engagement, planted an olive tree and installed a plaque in memory of Stephen Lawrence.

The gesture symbolises the council's commitment to promoting equality and inclusiveness.

Earlier this year, Monmouthshire County Council launched a new 2024 - 2028 strategic equality plan to outline objectives and committed actions over the next four years.