Her latest single, "These Nights," will be featured throughout the week beginning July 29 on BBC Radio Wales, including on shows hosted by Wynne Evans and Behnaz Akhgar.

Released on July 26, "These Nights" examines the deep sadness that comes with losing a loved one.

Wrenna drew from her personal experiences of grief while writing the song, collaborating with Cardiff-based producer Lee House to create this emotional alt-pop track.

The song adds a unique perspective to the raw stages of grief, a subject often left unspoken.

Wrenna's distinct style addresses significant yet under-discussed topics, including loss, young adulthood challenges, and mental health.

Reflecting on her achievement, Wrenna said: "Being featured on the BBC Radio Wales Welsh A-List has been a goal of mine since I began my music career.

"I wanted to create a song that offers comfort to those experiencing grief, and to be able to share this message with listeners all across Wales is amazing."

Wrenna also hopes her success will inspire other aspiring artists, proving that achieving your dreams is possible, regardless of your background.

With the support of Youth Music and her own headline show in Cardiff, Wrenna is excited to see what the rest of the year brings.