The Pillmawr Road lanes connecting Malpas and Caerleon will be closed for one day, on August 1.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The closure is scheduled from 9.30am to 3pm, and it is for maintenance and drainage work.”

Those who travel through ‘the lanes’ have expressed complaints about the state of the roads due to the number of potholes on the roads surface.

Newport City Council completed patch work repairs to some of the potholes last month though many agree further improvements can be made.

The council have not yet confirmed if the maintenance includes road surfacing works.

You can contact the council with any queries by calling them on 01633 656656.