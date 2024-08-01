THE ‘lane of doom’ will be shut for one day due to essential maintenance works, causing drivers to divert through Ponthir.
The Pillmawr Road lanes connecting Malpas and Caerleon will be closed for one day, on August 1.
A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The closure is scheduled from 9.30am to 3pm, and it is for maintenance and drainage work.”
Those who travel through ‘the lanes’ have expressed complaints about the state of the roads due to the number of potholes on the roads surface.
Newport City Council completed patch work repairs to some of the potholes last month though many agree further improvements can be made.
The council have not yet confirmed if the maintenance includes road surfacing works.
You can contact the council with any queries by calling them on 01633 656656.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here