The city's Utilita Arena will host the two iconic bands on Saturday, August 24.

The tour is an anniversary celebration of Death Cab For Cutie's Transatlanticism and The Postal Service's Give Up.

Both albums were released in 2003 and have achieved worldwide recognition and sales.

Alongside a stellar performance, the bands will play co-headlining sets.

They will deliver complete live performances of each landmark, RIAA platinum-certified album.

Adding to this great line up, indie rock band Teenage Fanclub will support at the Cardiff date.

The tour is also set to pay homage to the huge joint tour in 2023 that gathered more than a quarter million fans in iconic arenas and amphitheaters across the US, including back-to-back shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

An indication of the great demand from fans, this tour is an an extra extension after the success of the previous shows.

Sign up for access to tickets at the giveuptransatlanticismtour.com.

With more than two decades of smashing records, both The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have earned massive recognition in the music industry.

Co-founder of both bands, Benjamin Gibbard, will perform both albums at the upcoming concert at Utilita Arena.

He said: "I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003.

"The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that.

"I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year."

