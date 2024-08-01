Gwent Police released this statement early this morning, August 1: "We’re appealing for information to find Alex Idrissi, from Elliots Town, Caerphilly, who has been reported as missing.

"Alex, 16, was last seen in the Elliots Town area at around 10pm on Wednesday 31 July and officers are concerned for his welfare.



"He is described as slim/medium build, around 5 ft 5 inches tall, with olive complexion and dark brown hair that is shaved on both sides.



"Alex has links to the Newport and Blaenau Gwent areas, including Tredegar, Blaina and Ebbw Vale.



"Anyone with any information on Alex's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400255358.



"Alex is also urged to get in touch with us."

Gwent Police thank anyone who helped them with their appeal.