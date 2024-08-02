Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, a North Somerset-based zoo and conservation charity, has created a tractor-themed go-kart racing circuit, entitled 'Farmula One'. This new addition to the zoo provides entertainment for visitors over the age of 5, all the way through to adults, serving as an all-weather attraction for the summer holidays.

The zoo, in existence for 25 years, transformed its Farm Barn - a central structure housing animals during the winter months and used for lambing in the spring - into a dual-purpose site as part of this initiative.

During the summer season, while the animals relax in open fields, visitors can take part in races around a custom-built track in large, brightly coloured pedal-karts.

These karts are miniature versions of popular real tractors like John Dere and Massey Ferguson, with an array of twists, turns and competition points throughout the route.

Come the colder, wetter months, the space will revert to offering refuge to farmyard animals, benefiting from significant habitat improvements.

The contribution of the Farmula One track to animal welfare showcases the zoo's commitment to continuous improvement and visitor satisfaction.

In addition, on the occasion of its quarter-century anniversary, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm has implemented a number of extensive modifications to the park, including revamps to public facilities.

Noah’s Ark has also planned a series of performances by the Scarlett Oak Theatre Company.

The theatre company promises immersive tales of conservation and education for visiting families delivered by charming animal puppets.

With four 15-minute performances lined up each day, these tales will present relevant life stories and challenges faced by animals.

Furthermore, to commemorate the zoo’s 25 years, celebration flags, sculptures and an informative timeline of the zoo's journey outside The Buttery food barn have been unveiled.

For more information, visit the Noah's Ark Farm Zoo website.