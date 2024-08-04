The South Wales Argus has rounded up a collection of photos of the Ashura March since 1982 to make you nostalgic, with photos of important local community members.

The annual 'Ashura March,' held by one of the Muslim communities in Newport, commemorates Husayn ibn Ali, a grandson of Muhammad (pbuh) who was martyred with his family 14 centuries ago.

While Ashura is marked by the 10th day of Muharram which fell on Tuesday, July 16 in 2024, the 'Ashura March' organised by the Islamic Society for Wales, was held on Sunday, July 28.

Mubarak Ali, secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales, said: "We were the first in the UK to do this commemoration, and the first in Europe."

Cllr William J Routley, said: "As you honor Imam Husayn’s sacrifice, let his legacy of justice and courage inspire unity and educate others.

"May this day reinforce mutual respect and serve as a beacon of hope and justice."

Kathy Edge, Gwent resident that attended the procession on Sunday, July 28, said: "Peace, benefits the whole of humanity. We are all, ALL, better than resorting to violence."

Newport West and Islwyn MP, Ruth Jones, said: "Very glad to hear it all went well again this year Mubarak. I’m so pleased rhe Newport March has been the first and had shown the way in the UK."