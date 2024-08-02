From Gladiator and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to Madagascar and The Devil Wears Prada there are some big name movies and series leaving Netflix in August.
Each month the popular streaming service removes a wide range of movies and series, while also adding new content.
Recent additions have included Wicked Little Letters starring Olivia Colman, Netflix original series Supacell and Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F.
These join the likes of other popular Netflix series and movies including Bridgerton, One Day, Baby Reindeer, Stranger Things, Squid Game and Glass Onion - a Knives Out mystery starring Daniel Craig.
Last month (July) saw the likes of Dune, Venom and The Wolf of Wall Street all axed from Netflix.
Now there are more than 60 titles that will be leaving the streaming service in August.
What's leaving Netflix in August 2024?
All the movies and series leaving Netflix in the UK in August, according to What's on Netflix, are:
August 1
- 90 ML (2019)
- Autumn’s Concerto (2009)
- Darwin’s Game
- Easy A (2010)
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- Hasta los dientes (2018)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Miss Bala (2019)
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea
- Office Girls
- Paprika (2006)
- The Peacemaker (1997)
- The Prince Who Turns Into a Frog
- Toradora!
- Uyare (2019)
- You’re My Destiny
August 3
- The Vanished (2020)
August 4
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)
- Dinotrux Supercharged
- The Guilt Trip (2012)
August 5
- Forgiven (2020)
August 6
- King Richard (2021)
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That (2016)
August 7
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
August 8
- Our House (2003)
- Starstruck (2022)
August 9
- Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State (2019)
August 11
- The Alienist
- Brightburn (2019)
- The Outfit (2022)
August 12
- Allied (2016)
August 13
- Memonto (2000)
August 15
- Bigfoot Junior (2018)
- Christmas with the Coopers (2015)
- Daredevil (2003)
- Dear John (2010)
- The Founder (2016)
- GAME OF DEATH (2010)
- Ghosts of War (2020)
- Monte Carlo (2011)
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
August 16
- The Boss (2016)
- Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (2018)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Jackass Forever (2022)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- Madagascar (2005)
- Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight (2011)
- The Mummy (2017)
- Perfume (2018)
- Pitch Perfect (2012)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
- Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)
- Ride Along 2 (2016)
- Ted 2 (2015)
- Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022)
- Warcraft (2016)
- Wild Bill (2011)
August 18
- A Game of Secrets (2022)
- Dogs Behaving Very Badly
August 21
- The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi (2018)
August 22
- Avengement (2019)
- Copshop (2022)
August 23
- Men in Black (1997)
- Men in Black 3 (2012)
August 25
- The River Runner (2021)
- We Are Black & British (2022)
To see all the movies and series available on Netflix or to sign up, visit the website or download the app.
