The Treadam Bridge, near Pant y Colyn Farm on the Offa’s Dyke Path, near White Castle in Monmouthshire, was removed as its supporting piers were found to be a danger.

Walkers following the dyke, built in the eighth century on the orders of King Offa, of Mercia, have instead had to follow a diversion.

But Monmouthshire County Council’s local access forum has been told, in a report by its countryside services manager Ruth Rourke, a replacement bridge can be installed this year.

Since its removal engineers have been able to examine the banks, with work funded by a competitive grant awarded by Natural Resources Wales. A further £60,000 grant from the environment body has allowed the purchase of the replacement bridge.

The council has sought tenders for the installation of the bridge and improvement to the bank including removal and replacement of gabion baskets which are used to hold stones in place.