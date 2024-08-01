Wayne Jones assaulted Steven Chapman outside the defendant’s home in the Rogerstone area of Newport after chasing him during a row over money.

The 58-year-old claimed he was acting in self defence to protect him and his partner after the victim came to his house demanding money.

The background behind the debt was disputed.

Jones claimed Mr Chapman was his drug dealer while the complainant argued he had lent him cash for renovation work.

The defendant, of Tregwilym Road, was found guilty following a trial of unlawful wounding.

The attack took place on May 9, 2022.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the victim says he suffers “constant nightmares” after the assault.

Jones has 13 previous convictions for 26 offences including three for assault occasioning actual bodily harm although the last for violence took place in the 1980s.

Ben Waters representing the defendant said: “There was a significant amount of provocation in this case.”

The court heard Mr Chapman had called Jones a “coward” and gone to his house around 10 times before demanding money after travelling from his homes in London and Cornwall.

The defendant was described as “a family man” who looks after his grandchildren.

Mr Waters said there had been a long delay in the prosecution bringing the matter to court and his client had not troubled the police since the offence.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey told Jones: “I’m satisfied you went completely over the top.

“There was bad feeling between you which ended in a nasty assault.

“You have shown absolutely no remorse for what you have done.

“This was a particularly unpleasant incident.”

He jailed the defendant for 16 months but suspended that custodial term for two years.

Jones must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £375.

He must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.