Teddi-Bleu Ferguson-Watts (Image: Elizabeth Ferguson)

On July 10, 2024, 11lb 2oz Teddi-Bleu Ferguson-Watts was born to Elizabeth Ferguson and Ethan Watts at the Grange University Hospital.

He joins siblings Marli-Ray (9), Willow-Amaya (5), and Arabella-Rue (2) at home in Newport.

His mother said: "Went into labour on the Tuesday without knowing, went into hospital to be taken for a c-section, baby Teddi was born unwell and needed to stay in NICU for 12 days."

Caitlyn Annabelle Joy (Image: Megan Pope)

On June 23, 2024, Caitlyn Annabelle Joy was born to Megan Pope and Dan Joy, joining big sister Sienna Joy in Pontnewydd.

Albie Tomos Edwards (Image: Lauren Edwards)

On July 8, 2024, Albie Tomos Edwards, weighing 8lb 12oz, was born via c-section to parents Lauren and Jamie-Rhys Edwards and joins brother Dylan at home in Malpas.