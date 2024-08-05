Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
On July 10, 2024, 11lb 2oz Teddi-Bleu Ferguson-Watts was born to Elizabeth Ferguson and Ethan Watts at the Grange University Hospital.
He joins siblings Marli-Ray (9), Willow-Amaya (5), and Arabella-Rue (2) at home in Newport.
His mother said: "Went into labour on the Tuesday without knowing, went into hospital to be taken for a c-section, baby Teddi was born unwell and needed to stay in NICU for 12 days."
On June 23, 2024, Caitlyn Annabelle Joy was born to Megan Pope and Dan Joy, joining big sister Sienna Joy in Pontnewydd.
On July 8, 2024, Albie Tomos Edwards, weighing 8lb 12oz, was born via c-section to parents Lauren and Jamie-Rhys Edwards and joins brother Dylan at home in Malpas.
