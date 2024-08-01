It comes on the day - August 1 - that Animal welfare charity the RSPCA says it the busiest of the summer, when it typically receives a report of cruelty every five minutes.

Hazel, a six-year-old Patterdale terrier, has been in the care of the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre team for just shy of a year and is seeking her forever home.

Hazel, a Patterdale Terrier, is looking for a forever home at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre (Image: RSPCA)

The charity has said Hazel came from a multi dog household as "her welfare needs were not being met". She is now patiently awaiting her new family.

Hazel has gone from being very shy, to blossoming in confidence.

The charity has said she loves cuddles from the staff and volunteers, though she takes time to get comfortable in new situations. With lots of reassurance, staff have said she is doing "really well".

But while staff in Newport hope a fresh appeal will find a new home for Hazel, the start of August is traditionally a tough time for the sector.

Glenn Mayoll, RSPCA operations manager, said: “We receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year - and that not only means our officers are very busy, but this puts even more pressure on our animal centres too."

The incidents included giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals, and responding to cruelty reports. RSPCA said that responding to cruelty reports has already been on the rise in 2024.

Hazel, a Patterdale Terrier looking for her forever home (Image: RSPCA)

In the first six months of 2024, the service took 44,879 cruelty reports to its emergency line. This was up by more than two per cent on the same timeframe last year, which places more pressure on the animal centres taking in these animals in need, at a time when many are already at full capacity.

The service has launched a summer appeal to raise funds to support more animals in need, launching its 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' campaign.

Those interested in taking Hazel home can find more information on the RSPCA website.