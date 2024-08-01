Teacher Matthew Back, 54, was acquitted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a boy at a school in Caerphilly county.

He had been on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Back, of Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, had maintained his innocence and denied the allegation.

It took jurors just over an hour to find him not guilty.

After thanking them for their public service, the judge told the defendant: “Mr Back you are free to go.”

Mr Back played four times for Wales in 1995 and played for Pontypridd.