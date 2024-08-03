The Army Apprentices College in Beachley first opened to its future soldiers in February 1924 and the college taught young boys how to be a soldier fit for the army, trades and gave them an education.

Boys as young as fourteen would travel from across the UK and other parts of the world to attend the college. There were only three like it in the country.

It brought prosperity to post war Britain when the army was depleted after the First World War and there was not much in terms an education curriculum.

The ‘Beachley Boys’ were renowned to be the best of the best upon graduating from the college and joining a squadron - thanks to their widened skillset.

300 soldiers formed a year group every year (Image: Holly Morgan)

They were taught vocational skills such as bricklaying, painting and decorating, and engine fitting.

Some also learned technical trades, for example by becoming surveying and ammunition technicians.

They also made strong friendships through shared interests in music and sports, including rugby.

Beachley Boys often played sports against other colleges during extra curricular (Image: Holly Morgan)

Boys were selected based on their abilities, entry exams and other checks such as interviews with parents.

If it was thought that you could complete the vigorous training alongside educational commitments, you were given a chance.

These young, soon to be soldiers were involved in significant historical events such as the Aberfan disaster.

The under 18’s assisted in the access clearance and other tasks, whereas those over 18 were attached to the main emergency response teams fulfilling the recovery of those that lost their lives.

Chairman of the Army Apprentices Centenary Chris Ricketts said: “I remember when the Aberfan disaster happened. Boys were lining up in age groups getting ready to attend.

“Under 18s helped with organising supplies. All the older boys were sent out there to the scene to help the emergency services.

“You came to Beachley as a boy and left as a man.”

The institution not only provided Britain with ready-made soldiers, but they also brought job opportunities to hundreds of people living in Chepstow, including to former Welsh Rugby star and British & Irish Lion’s legend Russell Robins, who taught maths there.

Russell Robbins was also known for being a Pontypridd RFC star. He passed away in 2018, age 87. (Image: Pontypridd RFC)

When the Beachley Barracks site closed in 1994 due to military cuts and governmental decisions, it was a devastating loss to the community of Chepstow.

Lots of the boys residing in the barracks had met local girls, such as Chairman Chris and his wife.

Hundreds of locals lost their jobs, as the college had an obligation to employ so many civilians, to fill roles such as kitchen staff, tradesmen and cleaners.

Today the site is home to soldiers from the 1st Battalion, The Rifles, who are due to return home from a two-year deployment in Cyprus next year.

Though the future for the Beachley Barracks is unknown, with proposals of between 600-2,000 new homes being built on the site from 2027.

For now, the Heritage centre will continue to remember the Beachley Boys, and what that meant to them, including the many memories they made there.

A weekend in September is full up with celebrations, where former soldiers, and friends, will come together again during their annual reunion.

The soldiers often participated in marches in Chepstow's Town Square. (Image: Heritage Centre)

On the Friday, September 13, they will be enjoying a social get together in the evening before a packed day on Saturday, September 14, starting with their AGM at Beaufort Hotel in the afternoon, followed by their annual reunion dinner in the evening at Chepstow Racecourse.

All ex-Beachley Boys who are members of the association can attend, and you can buy tickets on their website.

If you would like to learn more about the barracks, you can visit their heritage centre which originally opened in 2019 to tell the story of the army apprentice college formerly on the site - and the servicemen who were stationed there.

The centre showcases military memories, equipment, and old photographs - some of which were not seen for more than 30 years. There is also a

It opens every Wednesday and Saturday between 11.00 and 15.00.