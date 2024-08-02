According to new figures from NFU Mutual, the cost of rural crime in Wales amounted to an estimated £2.4m last year. This is up from £2.3m in 2022.

This exemplifies the UK-wide trend as NFU Mutual’s report disclosed that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £52.8m in 2023, an increase from 50.6m the previous year.

The report signified the increasing organisation and sophistication of criminals, with gangs targeting Global Positioning System (GPS) units throughout 2023.

This trend caused the value of claims to NFU Mutual to increase by 137 per cent to reach around £4.2m.

The high-tech equipment, typically costing more than £10,000, is essential in guiding tractors and combine harvesters with precision.

Without these units, farmers face significant delays in their operations.

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) also remained favourite targets of thieves, with thefts rising by 9 per cent to an estimated £3.2m in claim costs.

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual regional manager for Wales, said: "All the indications suggest rural crime is becoming more organised, sophisticated and determined in its nature, which is incredibly alarming for people who live and work in the countryside."

Despite the troubling signs, the report showed a significant drop in the claim costs for agricultural vehicle thefts, which fell by 9 per cent to an estimated £10.7m in 2023.

Measures and initiatives put in place to counteract rural crime like the support from NFU Mutual, which has provided more than £1m since 2021, are starting to yield positive results.