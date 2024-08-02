Stephen Lane, 54, is alleged to have committed a number of offences against children.

The defendant, formerly of Newport, now of Grosmont Close, Monmouth faces 20 charges in total.

They include causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13 by requesting and paying for the abuse of children abroad, paying for the sexual services of a girl under 13 and possessing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

MORE NEWS: Thug knocked out man’s tooth outside fish and chip shop in unprovoked assault

The alleged offences span between 2017 and 2023.

Lane is due to appear before the crown court on August 9.

He was granted conditional bail.