A MAN has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court accused of being involved in the sexual exploitation of children abroad.
Stephen Lane, 54, is alleged to have committed a number of offences against children.
The defendant, formerly of Newport, now of Grosmont Close, Monmouth faces 20 charges in total.
They include causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13 by requesting and paying for the abuse of children abroad, paying for the sexual services of a girl under 13 and possessing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
The alleged offences span between 2017 and 2023.
Lane is due to appear before the crown court on August 9.
He was granted conditional bail.
