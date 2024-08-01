Jake James, 30, of the Caerphilly area, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Monday 8 April and is being recalled.

He received a prison sentence of three years for the offence of controlling coercive behaviour at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 19 October 2022.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting log 2400244388.

You can also contact Gwent Police via their website or by direct message them on social media.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.