Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he was last seen at around 11.45pm on December 30, 2012. His car – a silver Peugeot 306 – was involved in a crash on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca with no other vehicles believed to have been involved according to police.

The force launched a missing person enquiry which turned into a murder investigation, with eight people arrested in connection with his disappearance, however, all were released without charge.

The force has launched an online portal for anyone who may have even the slightest bit of information relating to Mr Vaughan’s disappearance.

Gwent Police’s T/Assistant chief constable Nicky Brain said: “Our enquiries into what happened to Kyle before his disappearance is one of our most extensive investigations to date and it remains ongoing.

“We remain in regular contact with his family and our major incident team continue to investigate any details received from the public about Kyle.

“Kyle’s family have never given up hope of finding out what happened to him and we believe that someone still may have details which could be beneficial to our investigation.

“If this is you, then we’re keen to hear from you to assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel that piece of information it is.”

Anyone with any information relating to the disappearance of Kyle Vaughan, no matter how minor it may seem, is asked to contact the force on the portal above or by calling 101, visiting the Gwent Police website, emailing contact@gwent.police.gov.uk or sending a message to the force’s social media pages. When contacting the force, use the log number 397 30/12/12/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously with details on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website. The charity is offering a £20,000 reward for information.