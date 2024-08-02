The Pill Carnival, organised by the Pill Carnival Committee, is an annual event that has been taking place in the Pill area of Newport for decades. However, due to time constraints and new committee circumstances, organisers said they weren't able to arrange a parade as this can take up to a year to organise.

Ann Barton, a spokesperson for the Pill Carnival Committee who has been a committee member and organiser for 23 years, said "there just wasn't enough time after the new committee was formed to organise everything."

Pill Carnival over the years (Image: NQ)

Ms Barton said she no longer organises the event but is still a committee member but has passed the baton onto Brian Cromwell, the new organiser.

Ms Barton confirmed that while the carnival parade won't be going ahead in 2024, locals can look forward to its return next year (2025).

An event for all

Rather than cancelling the local community event altogether, residents can rejoice that a field event will still go ahead.

The new event, known as the Pill Park Festival, will take place on Monday, August 26, on Bank Holiday Monday, commencing at 12pm midday at the Pill Millennium Field.

Ann Barton said: "Rather than nothing at all, there will be a field event and massive fun fair with a fairground, food stalls, crafts and music on the day with different activities for children. It will be a fun family day out."

Tug-of-war is back

Organisers have confirmed there will be a tug-of-war competition once again.

Places on the teams are still available, and any men or women that think they can win are urged to get in contact with Danielle, a member of the volunteering team, on 07896921462.

Ms Barton said, "last year, the women beat the men!"

A trophy will be up for grabs which will be kept by the winners for a year.

Ms Barton said the trophy is "in memory of Shaun Healy, who died very young and was on the committee.

"Shaun was a wonderful committee member and we all miss him."

The event will be free and no tickets are necessary, however there is a fee for the fairground and the food.