There will be lots of animal fun including a Shetland pony, one sheep, two goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, and chickens.

Then animals are being brought to the event by The Mobile Farm from Chepstow that travels around to give hands-on experience with real farm animals.

Lindsey Ashton from The Mobile Farm said: “We always love going to events like this. We do lots of fetes and fairs.”

There will also be free fruit, the chance to learn circus skills, get your face painted and jump around a bouncy castle.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children’s bikes to the event as Dr Bike will be joining to provide children with a free bike service.

There will be special guests Micky and Minnie mouse from 12 until 1pm and Bluey and Bingo from 1pm till 2 pm

The event is being held in the grassed area in Pontypool on Wednesday August 7, 2024, from 11am until 3pm.

It is being hosted by Melin Homes in partnership with Dragons Rugby and County in the Community.

Melin Homes provides affordable housing in southeast Wales and is based in Pontypool.

Fiona Williams, principal culture and communications officer for Melin Homes, said: “We have been running this event for a number of years and it gets bigger and bigger every year.

“At Melin our whole ethos is to support communities and create opportunities for people to thrive, it is at the heart of everything we do.

“This is our 7th Zest in the Park free family fun day, and we can’t wait to welcome our residents and the community to come and join us for an afternoon of fun.

“We know how expensive it can be to entertain the kids in the holidays – that is why we take our Melin magic into our communities.”