CERI RHIANNON STACEY, 46, of Downing Street, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

There was no totting disqualification after the child social worker successfully used the exceptional hardship defence.

RHYAN MASON CADMAN, 21, of Brynglas Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR, 57, of Preston Street, Abertillery was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to intentionally obstructing a person lawfully acting as an enforcement agent on June 6.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

EMMA HUGHES, 35, of Fernhill Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £449.32 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being an occupier of a domestic property who failed to take measures to secure that the transfer of household waste was authorised on February 7, 2023.

DANIEL MARTIN PUGSLEY, 39, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL JOHN RUDY, 43, of Nantcarn Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 42 days for driving without insurance on St Vincent Road, Newport on September 6, 2023.

He must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN KARL BYRNE, 41, of Ribble Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25a and Junction 26 on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GRAHAM LLEWELLYN, 66, of St Clares, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM JONES, 39, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.