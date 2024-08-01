Gwent Police received reports of a man that was 'trespassing' at a house in Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, Newport, and had arrested a 23-year-old man "on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis".

After an appearance before Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 1, the man has been charged by the police force with "producing a controlled drug of class B cannabis."

The man was remanded into custody.

At the property on Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, the force confirmed that around 300 cannabis plants were seized.