A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court, charged with producing a controlled drug in the city following a police operation at a property on Wednesday (July 31).
Gwent Police received reports of a man that was 'trespassing' at a house in Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, Newport, and had arrested a 23-year-old man "on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis".
After an appearance before Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 1, the man has been charged by the police force with "producing a controlled drug of class B cannabis."
The man was remanded into custody.
Read more: Dispersal orders which have been enforced in Bettws in Newport.
At the property on Ogmore Crescent in Bettws, the force confirmed that around 300 cannabis plants were seized.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article