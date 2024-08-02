The council leader for Newport City Council has said he is "pleased" that construction on the £47million Ringland Regeneration scheme has officially commenced after consultation with residents of Ringland in Newport.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said: "I’m pleased that this exciting regeneration project has officially commenced construction in Ringland.

L-R: Rob O’Dwyer, Matthew Davies, James Duffett, Paula Kennedy and Cllr Emma Cortes. Photo taken July 18, 2024 (Image: Gareth Everett)

"By developing the project in consultation with residents, the scheme will hold the community at the forefront of development and deliver real, sustainable change to the local area.”

The large-scale project hopes to bring a new lease of life to Ringland in Newport, with Lovell, Newport City Homes and Melin Homes working in "close consultation with the local community".

On July 18, 2024, representatives of Lovell, Newport City Homes and Cardiff Capital got together to take a photo (above) to mark the occasion.

Those that came together for the photo include Rob O’Dwyer, Cardiff Capital region head of infrastructure; Matthew Davies, Newport City Homes executive director of development; James Duffett, Lovell regional managing director; Paula Kennedy, Newport City Homes ceo, and Councillor Emma Cortes of Newport City Homes at the ground-breaking ceremony (pictured).

The project is set to be delivered in four phases, with the project estimated for completion in November 2028.

Matthew Davies, executive director of development at Newport City Homes, said: “We are extremely pleased to be continuing our work with Lovell to deliver the next phase of our transformation of Ringland.

"Having successfully delivered 55 homes at Cot Farm with Lovell, these next phases will make an even greater impact for the community with the transformation of the shopping centre.

"The regeneration will not only provide a much more accessible and attractive retail offer but also help us continue towards our goal to address the housing crisis and provide much needed housing for this area."

"We are pleased to be working with our partners Lovell again on this development of low-carbon, energy efficient affordable housing and we also wish to recognise the ongoing support and contribution that Welsh Government and Newport City Council have made in the progression and delivery of this transformative development.”

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said the team can "start delivering positive change to the local area" and that the project will be "transformational".

Mr Duffett added: "We know that this project will transform the Ringland area into a sustainable and vibrant place that people will be proud to live and work in.

"After our successful completion of the Cot Farm development in 2021, we are looking forward to working with Newport City Homes and Cardiff Capital Region once again on this exciting endeavor.”

The project aims to provide 158 new homes, relocation of the Ringland shopping centre, and apprenticeships and work experience opportunities in the area to serve the local community.