The showhomes, a three-bedroom Chandler and a four-bedroom Goldsmith, are part of the Alder Grove development on the former Llanwern Steelworks site.

Housing developer Bellway Wales opened these showcase properties on Saturday, July 20. To mark the occasion, visitors were treated to fresh pizzas, ice creams and snacks.

Ballers Pizza were hired again by Bellway to celebrate the launch, after initially being hired to mark the official site launch back in May. In May, as part of their work at the launch, they donated pizzas to Cyfannol Women's Aid.

This charity supports people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Rhodri Davies, sales manager at Bellway Wales, said: "It was good to welcome the Ballers Pizza team back to Alder Grove and their delicious food was, once again, a massive hit.

"It was great to be able to invite people along to not only see the new showhomes but also to enjoy a tasty treat on us."

Alder Grove is part of the larger Glan Llyn project, a major regeneration scheme altering 600 acres of land in Newport.

The development will eventually feature 212 homes.

The newly opened showhomes are part of Bellway's Artisan Collection. A range of two, three and four-bedroom houses are available for sale at Alder Grove.

The Chandler house type comes with an open-plan kitchen-dining room, a separate living room and an en-suite main bedroom.

The Goldsmith house has a large open-plan kitchen/family/dining room leading to the garden, with a separate living room, a separate formal dining room, and a utility room. Two of the four bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms.

Starting prices for the new homes at Alder Grove are £234,995 for a three-bedroom home and £384,995 for a four-bedroom home.

Mr Davies added: "These two stylish properties have been expertly decorated and styled by our interior design team and provide perfect examples illustrating how life in a finished property at this development could look.

"There has been a real buzz about the properties we have recently released for sale at Alder Grove and we anticipate that the opening of these showhomes will only add to the excitement."

For more details on Alder Grove, interested buyers can contact the sales team at 01633 494016 or visit the Bellway Homes website.