Aneurin Bevan

Aneurin Bevan giving a speech (Image: File)

The NHS is one of the UK’s most treasured institutions and political accomplishments, but some people still don’t realize or remember that it was the MP for Ebbw Vale, Aneurin Bevan, who founded it.

The post-industrial town in the South Wales valleys was known for its former steel works, but many may not realize that the man who has a statue at the end of Queen Street was their elected MP.

Aneurin Bevan, founded the NHS out of a disparate array of 2,688 hospitals despite push back from the BMA – who nevertheless called him the ‘most brilliant Minister of Health this country has every had’.

In the town he once represented, the community hospital Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan managed by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board stands and operates in his memory.

This local treasure was listed as the third reason to celebrate Welsh History in Virginia Butler and Chris Butler’s new book.

A pub in Blackwood where the Chartist riots ignited

The 2007 celebrations in memory of Blackwood's history of the Chartist movement (Image: File)

The 28th reason referred to a pub in Blackwood that although now demolished was the ignition point of the Chartist riots in 1838.

The Blackwood pub, Coach and Horses was the place where Chartist leaders John Frost, Zephaniah Williams and Williams Williams met to plan the 1839 march to Newport.

The march coincided with a UK-wide revolution against the government that failed and ended outside Newport’s Westgate Hotel.

In 2007, 1000 people gathered in Blackwood to celebrate its Chartist beginnings with three days of celebrations including continental food stalls and a re-enactment of 1839’s Chartist march.

The inspirational man, Simon Weston CBE

Simon Weston (Image: File)

The 8th reason in the book highlights Simon Weston from Caerphilly who was voted the UK’s favourite hero in 2014.

Simon Weston was on board the RFA Sir Galahad when it was destroyed in the Bluff Cove Attack during the Falklands War in 1982.

The Welsh guardsman at the time was severely injured, sustaining serious burns to 46% of his body.

He has since been recognized for his achievements and triumph in the face of adversity.

His dedicated in his work with the Liverpool-based young people’s charity, ‘The Western’ Spirit earned him an OBE in the 1992 Queen’s Birthday Honours - one of his many accomplishments.

He is also a successful businessman, running his own security business in South Wales and being director of Zappawoo Ltd, the parent company of start-up Zap Escapes, specializing in selling holidays to those with accessibility requirements.