Two-year-old Lola died in hospital four days after a “sustained and very violent attack” by Kyle Bevan in the early hours of July 17, 2020 at her home in Haverfordwest.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, was later found guilty of Lola’s murder and jailed for life, with a minimum of 28 years.

Lola's mother Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, was found guilty of allowing the toddler's death and sentenced to six years in prison.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard that Bevan and James met through Facebook in February 2020, and started living in the home within weeks.

James had just got out of a domestic violence relationship, and as a previous victim of domestic abuse had access to support, but she “shut her eyes to the very obvious danger which Kyle Bevan posed to her children”, the court heard.

A review was started following Lola’s death, and restarted after the trial concluded.

Today, August 1, the Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board published the report of the Concise Child Practice Review, CYSUR 1 2021,undertaken in accordance with statutory legislation set out in the Social Services and Wellbeing (Wales) Act 2014 and accompanying guidance Working Together to Safeguard People – Volume 2 – Child Practice Reviews (Welsh Government, 2016).

The report said that Lola suffered a violent attack by Bevan on the evening of July 16 2020 and into the morning.

Ambulance staff raised concerns that the injuries were inconsistent with falling down the stairs, as the mother had claimed on the phone to 999.

Lola was taken to the local hospital and later pronounced brain dead.

Bevan was known to the police since at least March 2019 for domestic incidents related to his own mother, who told the court he had an “anger problem”.

The review said concerns had been raised in January 2020 by a health visitor to Lola’s home, who said the mother was finding her daughter demanding, and at previous visits, she was unwashed, with her feet black with dirt.

While the health visitor submitted a multiagency referral form – to bring in social services – the review said there were a number of “missed opportunities” to arrange additional home visits, which could have allowed Lola’s well-being to be ascertained.

Those visits could also have uncovered that Bevan was living at the address, which James had not revealed to the team, and the condition of the home, which “would (on its own) have raised child protection concerns”.

Pembrokeshire county Council Cabinet Member for Social Care and Safeguarding Cllr Tessa Hodgson said: “Pembrokeshire County Council would first like to convey their sincerest condolences to the family of Lola James and to all those who have been affected by her murder, over four years ago.

“This review process, that we have fully and openly engaged with along with our multi-agency partners with whom we share safeguarding responsibilities, has been an opportunity for the local authority to reflect on its practice and to learn from the observations contained in the independent report.

“We would like to recognise the significant commitment and input of those who have taken part in the review process, and who have been involved with the family over the last four years.

“The local authority takes extremely seriously its duties within the safeguarding arena, and places the protection and support of the most vulnerable in society as its key priority.

“Whilst we would always strive to demonstrate good practice, there is always room for improvement and the opportunities that this review has presented us with, will allow us to improve how we work with vulnerable children and young people in the future.

“Ahead of the publication of the report today [August 1], we had developed an action plan to deal with the issues the review has raised for us, and we have made considerable progress against that plan already.

“In addition, we have established a social care improvement board, which includes amongst its membership locally elected politicians, senior officers and an external independent expert. This board will oversee delivery against the actions within that plan, with progress also being reported into local authority scrutiny committees and cabinet meetings.

“We hope also that the report, will contribute to wider ongoing learning and improvement in relation to a number of key safeguarding issues across all agencies with safeguarding responsibilities in the West Wales region and beyond. It is imperative that we take all opportunities to improve our services, and ensure that children and families receive the best quality of support available.

“Once again, Pembrokeshire County Council would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and all of those who knew Lola.”

Pembrokeshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dyfed Powys Police have made the following joint statement to accompany publication of the report.

“All agencies involved in this report wish to convey their sincerest condolences to the child’s family and to all those who have been affected by the murder of a child in such appalling circumstances.

“This review has been an opportunity to reflect and share learning amongst all partner organisations and practitioners on a multi-agency basis, and we acknowledge the commitment and contribution of those who have taken part in the review process.

“All agencies take very seriously the opportunities that this review presents, to consider our practice and improve how we protect vulnerable children. We hope that the report will also contribute to wider ongoing learning and improvement in relation to a number of key safeguarding issues across all agencies with safeguarding responsibilities.”

The Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board will oversee the delivery of an action plan to ensure lessons continue to be learnt and that services are improved across all agencies.