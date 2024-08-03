Owner of UK Inspired Fragrance, Favad Sheikh, has been a resident of Newport since 1993 and in the sales business for more than 10 years. Now, as well as selling a range of fragrances in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, Mr Sheikh has started to sell e-bikes for those that enjoy cycling with minimal effort "at affordable prices".

Mr Sheikh, 52, said: "We have also started selling e-bikes since last week (end of July), offering the citizens of Newport City and the surrounding areas the opportunity to enjoy the pleasure of cycling without the effort at affordable prices in comparison to others."

Mr Sheikh began to sell e-bikes at the end of July (Image: NQ)

The e-bikes range from £1,250 to £1,400.

Mr Sheikh said there is a folding bike "with a 20ah battery and a range of over 30km" available for £1,250.

While another folding model with a "35ah battery will give you over 50km range," priced at £1,400.

The owner of UK Inspired Fragrance, said: "They all have have a throttle and also pedal assist to achieve a bigger range on a single charge.

E-bikes at UK Inspired Fragrance stall (Image: NQ)

"They are road legal on a 250W setting and can also be switched over to 750W for off road."

A twin suspension mountain bike, with three models are currently available, and are being sold for £1,400 too.

What does UK Inspired Fragrance sell?





UK Inspired Fragrance, registered in Cwmbran and operating from their Torfaen site, began trading in the Kingsway Shopping Centre in June 2024 but sold the fragrances in Newport Market and Splott Market in Cardiff before then.

UK Inspired Fragrance stall in the Kingsway Shopping Centre (Image: NQ)

Selling oil roll-ons (known as, 'itr'), 10ml & 50ml sprays, fragrance dust for tealights, electric burners and turbo sanitiser air fresheners, the vendor originally started selling the perfumed items in 2010 from an Islamic shop on Commercial Street in Newport.

Prices for the roll-ons & 10ml sprays start at £6, or any two for £10. Refills for these are £4, each, while the 50ml sprays start at £20.

The seller added that all of the roll-ons are alcohol-free for those who are sensitive to alcohol in products or abstain from products which include alcohol.

Starting with 90 varieties of different perfumed products, Favad Sheikh said he hopes "to reduce the range to make it easier to manage but due to customers demands and requests, we now have over 140 different varieties of fragrance available."

Roll-on fragrances from UK Inspired Fragrance (Image: NQ)

He said this allows him to offer a "unique service", making exclusive fusions of customer favourites to create a bespoke, personalised and signature scent, that he can dedicate to customers "by printing the label with their own name or of a loved one for special occasions".

Mr Sheikh also added he has a "great passion for the nature of the work."

He credits this to his intent to "promote the Sunnahs of our most beloved and final Prophet as he loved fragrance."

'Kalemet' roll-on fragrance from UK Inspired Fragrance (Image: NQ)

Challenges

Speaking of his experience in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, Mr Sheikh said there is "very little footfall and limited customers," adding that this has made it challenging to promote the products.

He said he is also developing the brand's social media presence and keeping the website updated and active.

Successes

'DG Light Blue' roll-on fragrance from UK Inspired Fragrance (Image: NQ)

Being in the industry longer than some other vendors in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, Favad Sheikh said: "It's so rewarding to see the amazement of customers once they actually try the product and are impressed by the quality and range of variety.

"Our vision to help Newport and its resident community to make this a success for all is still a dream waiting to start.

"Projects to help talented individuals with apprenticeships to maximize their potential and achieve their dreams will be the pinnacle of our lives."

He also credits the customers who have purchased his products as giving him "so much hope and energy," making his experience "very positive and satisfying."

Fragrances at UK Inspired Fragrance stall (Image: NQ)

Mr Sheikh said the exclusive blends that customers adore has been the highlight of the company's experience so far, adding that he has enlisted the help of his children.

Daughters Noor and Halima, as well as his son Hamza, have been involved in each part of the chain "from printing, packing, merchandising and sales."

He hopes they have "gained invaluable experiences to grow the business in the future, InshaAllah ezawajal."

Fragrances at UK Inspired Fragrance stall (Image: NQ)

The 52-year-old said he is due to launch a range of "body lotions, creams, beard oils and various fragrance-related products," while trying to use his contacts, network of people and businesses to achieve the vision he set out.

UK Inspired Fragrance can be found at the Kingsway Shopping Centre on Friars Walk in Newport.