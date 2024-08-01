If you own premium bonds, this could be your lucky day as two people in Wales have won £100,000 each in the August 2024 draw.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the August 2024 Premium Bonds winners. 

This month's draw saw 142 people across Wales win a share of more than £1.5 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

The items you should collect to make the most money

Two Wales winners claim £100,000 in August Premium Bonds draw

Two lucky winners in Wales won £100,000 each in the August Premium Bonds draw.

The two winning bonds numbers were:

  • 367ES335050
  • 560TV500789

Bond 367ES335050 was valued at £15,000 and was purchased in August 2019 with an overall holding of £50,000.

While the second winner, bond number 560TV500789, was valued at £5,000 and was purchased in November 2023 with an overall holding of £35,000.

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in July 2024

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh bond holders shared in over £1.5 million in the August draw with two lucky winners claiming £100,000 and another eight winning the £50,000 prize.

Here is a full rundown of the August 2024 winners in Wales and what prizes they were awarded:

  • £100,000 - 2 Welsh winners
  • £50,000 - 8
  • £25,000 - 7
  • £10,000 - 45
  • £5000 - 80

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?

To find out if you have won a prize in August on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings. 

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.