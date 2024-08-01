If you own premium bonds, this could be your lucky day as two people in Wales have won £100,000 each in the August 2024 draw.
National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the August 2024 Premium Bonds winners.
This month's draw saw 142 people across Wales win a share of more than £1.5 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.
The items you should collect to make the most money
Two Wales winners claim £100,000 in August Premium Bonds draw
Two lucky winners in Wales won £100,000 each in the August Premium Bonds draw.
The two winning bonds numbers were:
- 367ES335050
- 560TV500789
Bond 367ES335050 was valued at £15,000 and was purchased in August 2019 with an overall holding of £50,000.
While the second winner, bond number 560TV500789, was valued at £5,000 and was purchased in November 2023 with an overall holding of £35,000.
Congratulations to our latest Premium Bonds millionaires from Hertfordshire & Cumbria🥳— nsandi (@nsandi) July 9, 2024
Here's what one of our winners had to say:
"Perhaps my good luck will spread and England will win the Euros!"⚽️
#Euro2024 #PremiumBonds
More on Premium Bonds 👇: https://t.co/xEksh1dBUq pic.twitter.com/mAWSazZxEq
Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in July 2024
Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.
There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.
Welsh bond holders shared in over £1.5 million in the August draw with two lucky winners claiming £100,000 and another eight winning the £50,000 prize.
Here is a full rundown of the August 2024 winners in Wales and what prizes they were awarded:
- £100,000 - 2 Welsh winners
- £50,000 - 8
- £25,000 - 7
- £10,000 - 45
- £5000 - 80
How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?
To find out if you have won a prize in August on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Martin Lewis confirms whether Premium Bonds are really ‘worth it’
- Everything to know about Premium Bonds prizes and how they're shared out
- When are Premium Bonds drawn each month? Everything you need to know
Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.
Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.
Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here