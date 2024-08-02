The pub, Castell-y-Bwch has been asked by Torfaen Council to remove them, but the owners say they are its ‘unique selling points'.

In 2023, the owners built the children’s playing area and marquee to attract visitors and create a family friendly space.

The council’s request to remove the features relates to an issue regarding planning permission.

On their website, they said: “Torfaen council has ordered us to dismantle our beloved decking area, robbing our customers of the chance to sit and soak in our stunning views at Castell-y-Bwch.

“Even more heartbreakingly, they are trying to force the removal of our treasured children's play areas from their current spots, and also the removal of our marquee.”

The decking (Image: Supplied)

The decking was installed prior to when the owners Gary and Karen took over the pub.

“The decking area is pretty much iconic to the pub overlooking the views of the Severn Estuary. It is what the pub is remembered for.

“The playing area is a unique selling point of the pub. We have tried to create a family friendly pub in the rural area,” said Gary.

Gary and Karen (Image: Supplied)

“We need them to change their stance on the decking, playing area and marquee.

“We are talking to the council to say we want to keep the marquee to give people overhead cover for the rain and during events.

“We are trying to make an honest living and trying to make a family friendly pub and that is what we have done,” he added.

A spokesperson for Torfaen County Borough Council said: “The Council is currently investigating unauthorised development at the premises and are working with the owners to resolve the matter.”

Where is the pub and what time is it open?





The pub is located at the address Henllys Lane, Henllys, Cwmbran, Torfaen, NP44 7AZ and is open Noon till 10pm Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The location of the pub (Image: Google)