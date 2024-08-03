GEMMA JONES, 33, of St Georges Court, Tredegar was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted five counts of theft of goods worth £763.80 from Boots at Gwent Shopping Centre between July 12 and July 24.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a nine-month drug rehabilitation treatment order and must pay compensation.

GARETH EDWARDS, 37, of Firth Road, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Andrew Evans, causing criminal damage to a police vehicle and a public order offence on December 17, 2023.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and must pay £175 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORGAN THOMAS, 27, of Shelley Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was fined £240 and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to stealing an Au vodka bottle worth £35.99 from Family Shopper and goods from Tesco between June 15 and July 23.

NICOLE JONES, 34, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after she pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £60 from the One Stop shop, meat valued at £100 and four legs of lamb valued at £80 from Farmfoods, food worth £109.88 belonging to B&M and teabags, two bottles of Fanta and a bottle of squash worth £16.50 from Angelo’s Food Store between February 23 and July 22.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay compensation.

SARAH HIGGINS, 50, of Mount Pleasant Estate, Brynithel, Abertillery was fined £220 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable at Ystrad Mynach police station and failing to surrender between June 8 and June 24.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.

AMUKELANI ZITHA, 36, of Loftus Avenue, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, and banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drink driving with 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Lighthouse Road on May 10.

The defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and fined £100.

JASON THOMAS, 51, of Barnfield Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAREM ABDULQADER MOHAMMAD, 40, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.