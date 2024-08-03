We look at their cases.

Wesley Davies

(Image: Wesley Davies. South Wales Police)

Newport thug Wesley Davies split a nurse’s head wide open with a single punch during a “cowardly and unprovoked” assault on a busy city street.

The 33-year-old defendant punched his victim outside the Esso petrol station on Cardiff’s Newport Road following a row over a taxi.

He was jailed for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Toby Chadwick

(Image: Toby Chadwick. Gwent Police)

A drug dealer was caught with £1,800 cash in his wallet and cocaine worth £560 when police stopped his car.

Toby Chadwick, 20, from Undy has a previous conviction for trafficking cocaine and was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months in February.

He was sent into a custody for an extra 10 months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

John Hughes

(Image: John Hughes. Gwent Police)

John Hughes, 41, was part of a family who beat up an innocent man and then lied to police that he had been the aggressor.

The victim suffered a cut to the top of his head and two of his fingers were broken.

The defendant, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, perverting the course of justice, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Hughes was locked up for two years.

George Stewart

(Image: George Stewart. Gwent Police)

A drug dealer started selling cocaine and cannabis after his mother’s death, his barrister said.

George Stewart, 25, from Newport turned to a life of crime to provide for himself and his younger brother.

He was sent to prison for two years and four months after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Ellis Seivwright

(Image: Ellis Seivwright. Gwent Police)

Ellis Seivwright grabbed a boy by the throat and punched him in a busy restaurant.

The 25-year-old from Newport told police he had been racially abused by the victim at Valentine’s on the city’s Chepstow Road.

He was jailed for 10 months.

Vasile Barbu

(Image: Vasile Barbu. Gwent Police)

Pub landlord Vasile Barbu, 49, from Abergavenny was sent to prison for four years after he killed a Team GB triathlete during a bike race.

Rebecca Comins, 52, was taking part in a time trial event on the A40 near Raglan, Monmouthshire when she was hit by the van driver.

Barbu was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial.