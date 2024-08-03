Called The School Growing Calendar, it was introduced by Adam Jones and Marianne Elliott, Monmouthshire Food Partnership’s coordinator.

At the unveiling in the show’s Horticulture Village, children from Cross Ash Primary School spoke on how they incorporate food skills learning, from growing to cooking, into their school day.

The calendar is a linked resource to the Curriculum for Wales, serving teachers with a guide on food growing as a medium for learning.

It offers year-round advice on tasks and seeds, digital resources, and suggestions on enriching the curriculum with outdoor learning.

The initiative stemmed from Monmouthshire Food Partnership’s work with Adam Jones (Adam Yn Yr Ardd), and training for settings that received small grants for food-growing projects.

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "The School Growing Calendar is an excellent way to encourage young people throughout Monmouthshire to engage with healthy eating and where their food comes from.

"I look forward to seeing the calendar taken up by schools across our county and to see what food is produced."

Every primary school in Monmouthshire will receive free copies of the calendar early in the Autumn term.

A limited number will also be available to schools in Powys, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion.

Expressions of interest for additional print runs can be made at food@monmouthshire.gov.uk.

For more about the Monmouthshire Food Partnership, visit the Food Monmouthshire website.